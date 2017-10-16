More than 2,000 people without power in South Offaly

The ESB is reporting that around 2,000 customers are now without power in South Offaly as Hurricane Ophelia takes hold in the county.

Around 850 customers are suffering an outage in Banagher, while almost 1,300 are in a similar predicament around the Birr area.

Power outages are spreading through the country.

The ESB has not given an estimated restoration time for these customers but they have confirmed that staff will not be sent out to repair lines until the storm has passed, with the exception of emergency situations.

More power outages are expected as winds strengthen in Offaly in the afternoon.