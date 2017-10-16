Road in Banagher impassable as tree comes down during Hurricane Ophelia

Residents have reported that a tree has fallen in Banagher.

The tree came down during Hurricane Ophelia at the graveyard on the road to Cuba House.

Caution is advised in the area as the road is now impassable.

Motorists are repeatedly being advised to refrain from making non-essential journeys.

There have been multiple reports of trees down in Clara and Edenderry, while electricity outages are now spreading through the county.