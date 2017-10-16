Trees down at school lane in Edenderry

Hurricane Ophelia is making her presence felt

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

There are reports that there are a number of trees down in the school lane area of Edenderry amid strong winds from ex-hurricane Ophelia. 

This is the second reported incident of this type in the North Offaly town as a tree is already blocking Clonmullen Lane on the Dublin side of the town. 

Motorists are being advised to refrain from making non-essential journeys and to remain indoors. 