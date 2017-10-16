Trees down at school lane in Edenderry
Hurricane Ophelia is making her presence felt
Trees down at school lane in Edenderry
There are reports that there are a number of trees down in the school lane area of Edenderry amid strong winds from ex-hurricane Ophelia.
This is the second reported incident of this type in the North Offaly town as a tree is already blocking Clonmullen Lane on the Dublin side of the town.
Motorists are being advised to refrain from making non-essential journeys and to remain indoors.
