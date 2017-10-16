Hurricane Ophelia claims first victim as woman dies in Waterford

The car she was travelling in was hit by a tree

A woman has died during Hurricane Ophelia after the car in which she was travelling was struck by a falling tree.

Another person was seriously injured when the tree hit the car at Aglish in West Waterford.

It has now been confirmed that one woman has died as a result of her injuries.

Motorists are being continually warned to stay indoors and to avoid making any non-essential journeys. 