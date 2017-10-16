BREAKING: Tree down blocking road in Offaly

Residents have reported a tree down completely blocking the road at Clonmullen in Edenderry.

The small country road connects the Carrick Road to O'Connell Square but is now impassable due to the fallen tree.

Gardaí are continuing to warn motorists and pedestrians to stay in doors due to dangers like this incident in North Offaly as the strongest of the winds roll over Offaly at lunchtime and in the afternoon.

Get latest updates on www.offalyexpress.ie