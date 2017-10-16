Further power outages hit Offaly as winds strengthen

There have been reports of further power outages in Offaly as Hurricane Ophelia grips Ireland and moves closer to the Midlands.

40 people are without power in Clonminch, while there are now reports of a similar number without electricity in Daingean.

There are also now 26 customers without power between Bracknagh and Edenderry.

There has been unconfirmed reports of outages in the Banagher area further south in the county.

The ESB has not given an estimated restoration time for these customers but they have confirmed that staff will not be sent out to repair lines until the storm has passed, with the exception of emergency situations.

More power outages are expected as winds strengthen in Offaly in the afternoon.