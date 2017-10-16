Lidl stores CLOSED across Offaly due to Hurricane Ophelia

Lidl have taken the decision to close all their stores across the Republic of Ireland ahead of Hurricane Ophelia.

The supermarket giant took to Twitter to inform people of the decision and has said they will re-open tomorrow morning.

Lidl is added to the likes of Dunnes Stores as retailers closing their doors.

Numerous businesses and public bodies have closed their doors for the day and you can get up-to-the-minute updates on www.offalyexpress.ie