First electricity outages hit Offaly amid Hurricane Ophelia
The storm is tracking up through the country
The eye of the storm - Ophelia at 8.30am
Offaly has been hit by a power outage as Hurricane Ophelia track through the country.
Around 40 customers are affected by the outage in the Clonminch area of Tullamore.
The ESB has not given an estimated restoration time for these customers but they have confirmed that staff will not be sent out to repair lines until the storm has passed, with the exception of emergency situations.
More power outages are expected as winds strengthen in Offaly in the afternoon.
