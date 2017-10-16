Offaly County Council staff will only respond in these circumstances during Hurricane Ophelia

Following an emergency meeting of Offaly County Council Council this morning, a decision has been taken on the deployment of council staff to call-outs as a result of the Red Alert Hurricane Ophelia.

They council have told us that staff will be on standby during the course of Monday.

"Due to the serious health and safety risks presented by a Status Red wind warning, and the need to ensure the safety and welfare of Council staff in such conditions, Council operational staff will only be responding to matters of serious and imminent danger to the public during the period for which the weather warning remains in force," the Council indicated.

Regular updates will be provided during the course of the day on www.offalyexpress.ie, Facebook and Twitter.