Offaly 'crisis management' team issue warning to locals ahead of Hurricane Ophelia

Following a meeting of Offaly County Council's Crisis Management team, they have issued a warning to the people of the county.

The group met today at the County Buildings in Tullamore at 8am this morning to discuss Storm Ophelia and the Code Level Red weather warning for Offaly which is now in place.

Earlier advice issued still applies with the following updates in the context of anticipated hurricane-force winds:

- People in Offaly are advised NOT to travel and remain indoors during the period in which the Status Red weather warning is in place – from now until 12:00am on Tuesday.

- High-sided vehicles should not travel.

- People are advised and encouraged to check their own property today and ensure that steps are taken to secure any loose objects on their property.

- An emergency contact number is available on 057 93 46800 - Local numbers are available on www.offaly.ie/eng/Contact-Us/

- Please note that due to the adverse weather conditions, the following Council facilities will be CLOSED to the public on Monday, October 16 including:

o Motor Tax Office

o Council libraries

o Civic Amenity Sites (Landfill)

Council staff will be on standby during the course of Monday. Due to the serious health and safety risks presented by a Status Red wind warning, and the need to ensure the safety and welfare of Council staff in such conditions, Council operational staff will only be responding to matters of serious and imminent danger to the public during the period for which the weather warning remains in force.

Regular updates will be provided during the course of the day on www.offaly.ie , Facebook and Twitter.