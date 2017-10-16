Dunnes Stores closes its doors in Offaly ahead of Hurricane Ophelia

Dunnes Stores has announced that all of its stores nationwide will be closed today, Monday, October 16 amid the red alert issued for imminent Hurricane Ophelia.

That adds to the likes of court sittings, outpatient hospital appointments, bus services, some rail services, schools and many public services across the country shutting their doors.

Harvey Norman have also announced their doors will be closed, while Tesco has said their stores will remain open as normal unless local conditions dictate otherwise.

Many pharmacies are also closed and people are urged to contact their local pharmacy before travelling.

The reminder from Met Éireann, Gardaí and the government is to avoid making non-essential journeys and to remain indoors.

Stay up to date with all the updates as Hurricane Ophelia tracks across Ireland right here at www.offalyexpress.ie