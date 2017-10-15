HSE cancels all outpatient appointments for Monday as Hurricane Ophelia approaches

Offaly people are warned that due to the upgrading of the “Red” weather warning by Met Éireann to the whole country as a result of Hurricane Ophelia, the HSE has issued patients the following information.

Outpatients: all hospital outpatient appointments are being cancelled tomorrow Monday 16th October. Consequently, patients do not need to attend or contact the hospital and they will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

Scheduled/planned procedures: Patients who are scheduled to have a planned procedure can contact the hospital in the morning to confirm if their procedure is going ahead. In order to minimise unnecessary travel risks for patients, only urgent procedures will take place tomorrow.

Due to the weather warning only essential community services will operate tomorrow.

If you are scheduled for a community service tomorrow please make contact with your service in the morning to see if it is proceeding.

For all other non HSE day and community care services, please contact the provider of those services directly.

Our emergency departments and National Ambulance Service will operate as normally. Priority will be given to the most urgent cases.

The HSE Crisis Management Team has been activated and each local area is working as part of the Area Crisis Management Team in conjunction with the Gardai and other services.