Bus Éireann cancel ALL service in Offaly amid Hurricane Ophelia Red Alert

Bus Éireann will not operate any of its nationwide services from 5am to 2pm tomorrow (October 16th) due to the Hurricane Ophelia national red weather alert.

The company will review the situation in the morning, and will attempt to provide some level of service in some parts of the country in the afternoon, but it is likely widespread disruption could continue for most of the day.

This unprecedented decision is taken in the interests of our customers and staff, and following careful consideration of the advice of agencies co-ordinating a response to Hurricane Ophelia.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and disruption this will cause, but the hurricane is described as a ‘life threatening event’ and both Met Éireann and the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group have advised people to ‘stay indoors’ and ‘not to travel’," said Bus Éireann.

Bus Éireann have also informed their employees not to travel to work tomorrow before 2pm.

"We will be advising customers of any resumption of services in the afternoon on www.buseireann.ie and on social media @buseireann, and local and regional media will receive any updates," said the company.

The company said it is envisaged that most services will resume on Tuesday, but this will be reviewed and is dependent on the level of damage or flooding caused by Hurricane Ophelia.