Practical advice to help you prepare for Hurricane Ophelia

Hurricane Ophelia is expected to transition to a post tropical storm as it approaches Ireland on Monday.

Mean wind speeds between 65 and 80 km/h with gusts between 110 and 130km/h are expected. The winds have potential to cause structural damage and disruption.

Here is some advice that we have put together from the National Emergency Coordination Group and the RSA.

* All unnecessary travel should be avoided on Monday while the storm is passing.

* Very strong winds are predicted making driving conditions hazardous, especially for the more vulnerable road users, e.g., cyclists, pedestrian’s, motorcyclist and high sided vehicles. Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris.

* It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front

* Given anticipated weather conditions, Monday should be no bike day.

* Power outages are likely to occur in certain parts of the country, with contingency planning activated by the ESB. The ESB is advising the public to stay away from fallen cables that may have broken due to the high winds. ESB Emergency Services can be contacted at 1850 372 999

*Bus Éireann’s schools transport services will not be operating in counties covered by Red level warnings. Because of the duty of care owed to children and to avoid the risk arising from travelling, the Department of Education and schools is instructing all schools to act on the Departments advice. Crèches and Montessori facilities should also remain closed tomorrow.

* People are asked to check in on isolated and vulnerable neighbours today in advance of the oncoming severe weather conditions and again after the worst of the event has passed.

* People are advised to remove patio furniture, rubbish bins, trampolines and any loose items from around buildings, which can be turned into missiles by the wind and could pose a danger to yourself and other.

* Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected. Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road.

* Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles, motorcyclists and cyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds

* Use dipped headlights at all times when driving

