WEATHER WARNING: Met Éireann issues Red and Orange alerts as Hurricane Ophelia bears down on Ireland

Met Éireann has put the country on high weather alert for severe winds and stormy conditions as the tail end of Hurricane Ophelia is set to whip Ireland.

Status Red and Orange Warnings have been issued by the State forecaster as Ophelia heads towards Ireland. The tropical storm is likely to hit Sunday night having its biggest impact on Monday.

A Status Red Wind Warning is in place for the west coast while the rest of the country has been placed on the second highest weather alert level - Orange.

The Red Warning was issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork and Kerry at noon on Saturday. Met Éireann says ex-hurricane Ophelia is expected to bring severe winds and stormy conditions on Monday.

The forecaster says mean wind speeds in excess of 80 km/h and gusts in excess of 130km/h are expected, potentially causing structural damage and disruption, with dangerous marine conditions due to high seas and potential flooding.

Meanwhile a Status Orange Wind Warning has been issued for the rest of the country. Met Éireann again says that the storm is expected to bring severe winds and stormy conditions to all parts of the island.

Mean wind speeds between 65 and 80 km/h with gusts between of 110 and 130km/h are expected, however some inland areas may not be quite as severe. However, structural damage and disruption is also possible with the potential for flooding.

Both Red and Yellow warning is valid from Monday morning, October 16 at 9am to Tuesday morning, October 17 at 3am.