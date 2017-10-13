Offaly authorities issue Halloween warning to residents

Offaly County Council, in association with the Gardaí and Fire Service, is asking Offaly residents to dispose of any household waste in the correct manner ahead of Halloweeen to avoid the rise of bonfires.

“We are asking parents to discourage the youth in your estate from stockpiling/burning household waste during the Halloween period,” the Council has said.

They added that parents need to be vigilant with supervising young children at Halloween.

Offaly County Council, The Fire Service and An Garda Síochána are working in partnership to oversee all Halloween activities.

