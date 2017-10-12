House ransacked in overnight Offaly burglary

Gardaí in Offaly are investigating a burglary incident in Clara overnight.

On Wednesday evening, October 11, a house at Oratory Row in Clara was targeted by thieves.

The house was ransacked by the perpetrators and gardaí are now working to establish what was taken during the raid.

This burglary came just a day after a similar incident at a house at Beechmount Avenue, also in Clara, at around 8pm on Tuesday, October 10.

Four male burglars were disturbed during that incident. There is no indication that both crimes are linked.

Any one who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious behaviour in the area on Tuesday or Wednesday can contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600.

