A&E overcrowding spikes once more at Tullamore Hospital

The latest trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have revealed that 30 people are awaiting a proper bed at the A&E department in Tullamore Hospital.

There are currently 22 on trolleys while a further 8 are in already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, just 9 patients are awaiting a bed, while there are 17 in a similar situation in Mullingar.

Cork University Hospital is the most overcrowded in the country with 52 people awaiting a proper bed.

Nationally today, September 18, a massive 549 patients are waiting for a proper bed.

