Your suggestions for things that would improve Tullamore

Yesterday we posted an article entitled '10 things Tullamore needs to improve the town'. They range from practical to aspirational to somewhat out there to be fair. The idea of a large Shopping Centre in the middle of the town had almost universal approval.

We asked for your suggestions and you did not disappoint and you added your comments, suggestions and criticisms as the day progressed.

Below we have gathered a selection of them and we have to say there were many excellent practical and creative suggestions that we never would have thought. Have a read and if you have even more suggestions to help improve the town, head back to our Facebook page by clicking here to join the conversation

If you haven't read it already, you can read the original article on 10 things we think will improve Tullamore by clicking here

Aisling Gleeson - Totally agree with number 1. The centre of town is 'dying on it's feet'. Tullamore being totally left behind while Athlone and Mullingar continue to thrive. A good anchor tenant will bring much needed foot fall to town and with increased foot fall more shops will be inclined to come to town

Michael Killeavy - A train service after 8pm each evening would be nice. A good bus service feeding into the town would make a huge difference. Opening and closing hours of the shops should be reviewed. The town closes down after 6pm. Decent employment opportunities would help.

Michelle Connolly - Shopping centre needed BADLY!!! Old Kilbride plaza where Texas used to be is an absolute disgrace.

Fiona Buckley - Fix the potholes in the town would reck a car it's a disgrace ...penny's needed badly in Tullamore

Kevin Geoghegan - Totally agree with no 2 and 7 in particular why do we have politicians in offaly if they are not going to publicly pull the IDA up for abandoning offaly and the midlands. The roads around town are a disgrace particularly after the Irish water meters were installed

Geraldine McGarrigle - Real arts centre or theatre we never capitalised on the success of All Ireland Fleadh Traditional arts need better support has much more potential not exploited

Eileen Dunne - Bigger shopping centre with penny's in it would be perfect I'm sure most people would agree and a craft shop is also needed in Tullamore

Brian Maher - Need to finish main street. It's kind of a half finished development and looks like it

Chloe Amanda Lawlor - There's always been plans for A New shopping Centre our a New Nightlife area Always Articles in the Newspapers.. all talk no Action...

John Pidgeon - Why do people think that if penny's come to town we have it made. Utter rubbish. Jobs and infrastructure is what's needed. Keep your penny's

Bernie McCann - Bigger shopping centre would be a major boost to the town

Jill Dunne - Lots more shops ,Penney m@s ,etc to many coffee shops and phone shops

Andy Murray - Simple for shops stop letting landlords charge the earth in rent and stop letting the same people get the sites

Treasa de Paor - All for shopping centre. I have to leave Tullamore to shop for clothes cause I can't afford the fab boutiques we have here. Also very little for inexpensive children s clothing esp for boys. Defo defo defo need something for teenagers, as a matter of priority. Develop the canal for boating and cycling holidays with tea rooms and camp sites.

Ethel Keenahan - Penny's would be a great boost to the town. Iceland also always have great offers. A good museum as offaly has a great heritage and we don't promote it enough. More central small shops and the town would come back to life

Aine De Pair - Penny's. new night life. Main street Mellion square new parks for nature walks would be a start

Helen Gallagher - The approaches to the town on Cloncollig / R420 and the Arden Road are incredibly ugly in parts, with the owners of dated and shabby ribbons of industrial development not playing their part, and doing nothing to enhance the perimeters of their premises. A coherent plan to update these approaches, as was done in Birr, would make a great difference

Elaine Wynne - Town council need to lower their rates...they are crippling the town!!!!!

Many of you thought the idea for an airport was a step too far (in our defence we did say in the intro it was 'a bit out there')

Shay Dillane - An airport ah stop will ya the rest are all pretty realistic though

Geoff Murray - To go with an airport, how about a ferry terminal, saving the journey from Dublin

James Ryle - The airport suggestion is ridiculous, with fossil fuels running out air travel is set to get prohibitively expensive in years to come, better cycling paths, public transport and pedestrian areas are the future if town planners can be inventive and original. Also don't think more big shopping centres are really needed, look what the Tesco development did to small businesses in the town

Andy Murray - And as for an airport .... hahaha your on glue

Dar Cooney - yeh an airport lol

But some of you were on our side (although we might just be missing the saracasm)

Aine De Pair - Definitely an airport needed

Imelda Ryan - All great points a new shopping centre for sure and an airport in the midlands is a great idea

And finally we really like it when someone thinks big.....

JP Beirne Underground metro.

Japanese garden

A spider farm

A shop that sells bongs

Harrods

A trump tower