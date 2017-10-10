Gardai appeal for information following theft of quad bike in Offaly
Theft took place on Sunday night into Monday morning
Gardai appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward
Gardai are investigating the theft of a quad bike on the Edenderry Road in Portarlington which took place between 5pm on Sunday and 4am on Monday morning.
The vehicle was later recovered one kilometre from the entrance to the Bord na Mona bog.
Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact Portarlington Garda Station on 057 86 23112.
