Is this where the National Ploughing Championships are heading in 2019?

National Ploughing MD Anna May McHugh has been speaking about the future of the National Ploughing Championships over the weekend.

Having revealed that the colossal event, which attracts over 290,000, will return to Offaly in 2018, Anna May also hinted at the possible location for 2019.

Speaking to Midlands 103, she said the event will not return to Screggan for a fourth year in 2019 but indicated that the event will return to the "perfect" Offaly site in the future.

Hopes are high in many counties, including Laois, Carlow and Kilkenny that the Ploughing will return to them in 2019, but Anna May McHugh seems to be honing in on two counties in particular.

She suggested to Midlands 103 that Carlow and Kildare are highly likely to host the 2019 running of the event, paying particular attention to the acreage of land available in Kildare.

So are we all heading to the Short Grass county in 2019?

