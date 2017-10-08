Decision made on venue for 2018 National Ploughing Championships

It's official. The 2018 National Ploughing Championships will once again be held in Screggan outside Tullamore.

The announcement was made this afternoon at the NPA's Awards Presentations.

It's official #Ploughing18 is due to return to Screggan, Tullamore, Co Offaly after such a successful record breaking year! pic.twitter.com/7oq8mXNvFr — National Ploughing (@NPAIE) October 8, 2017

This year's event broke all records with 291,500 people attending over the three days. Tuesday also broke the record for the most visitors in a single day with 112,500 in attendance.

The announcement has been welcomed by the Chairman of Offaly County Council, Liam Quinn.