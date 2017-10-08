Reigning Queen of the Land ending her year by 'Mucking In' for charity

The Macra na Feirme Queen of the Land will take place in Tullamore this November but the reigning Queen, Karen Elliffe, is planning to end her year on a high.

To finish off what she describes as he 'rollercoaster year' Karen is organising two fundraisers for two charities that she is connected with, The Irish Kidney Association and The Irish Cancer Society.

Karen will be braving the mud and probably the rain on the cold to take part in the October Mudfest in Longford on Saturday, October 28. Karen has a gofundme page set up and you can make your donation by clicking here.

Even though she is a full time farmer, Karen's favourite hobby is baking and she has baked several wedding cakes for friends and family. She will be putting those baking to good use as she is also having a coffee evening and morning/bake sale in Castletown Geoghegan Hall on Saturday, October 21 (after 7.30pm evening mass) and Sunday, October 22 (after 11.30am morning mass). There will be plenty of cakes, cupcakes and a large selection of sweet treats on offer to purchase.