Reels of cable stolen from Bord na Mona facility in Offaly
Break in took place on Thursday night into Friday morning
Bord na Mona
Gradai are investigating a break in at a Bord na Mona facility in Offaly where thieves got away with reels of cable.
The Derrygreenagh depot between Rhode and Rochfortbridge was targeted between 11.30pm on Thursday, October 5 and 8am on Friday October 6.
The thieves used a Bord na Mona jeep and a forklift during the raid. A door to a shed was damaged.
Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Gardai
