Reels of cable stolen from Bord na Mona facility in Offaly

Gradai are investigating a break in at a Bord na Mona facility in Offaly where thieves got away with reels of cable.

The Derrygreenagh depot between Rhode and Rochfortbridge was targeted between 11.30pm on Thursday, October 5 and 8am on Friday October 6.

The thieves used a Bord na Mona jeep and a forklift during the raid. A door to a shed was damaged.

Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Gardai