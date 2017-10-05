Tullamore has the third highest number of patients on trolleys in the country

The Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore has the third highest number of patients on trolleys according to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO.

According to the latest figures, 29 patients were waiting, 19 on trolleys and 10 on wards. University Hospital Limerick had the highest with 45 while University Hospital Galway had 31.

In total 423 patients were on trolleys across the country.

Elsewhere in the Midlands, there were 18 patients on trolleys in Mullingar and 11 in Portlaoise