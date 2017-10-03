Over €100,000 allocated to help Offaly businesses develop online

Offaly TD Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has said that €106,464 has been allocated under the Trading Online Voucher Scheme to help Offaly businesses improve and develop their online presence.

“I placed a Parliamentary Question before the Minister for Community Development, Natural Resources and Digital Development, Seán Kyne TD to ascertain the uptake of the scheme in Offaly. I very much welcome confirmation from Minister Kyne that 53 Offaly businesses have availed of the Trading Online Voucher Scheme,” Deputy Corcoran Kennedy told offalyexpress.ie.

“Operated through the Offaly Local Enterprise Offices (LEO) and funded by the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment, the Trading Online Voucher Scheme offers a financial incentive of up to €2,500 to small businesses to develop their online trading capacity, along with training, mentoring and support.

Under the Trading Online Voucher Scheme over €106,464 has been allocated to Offaly businesses to help them develop an online retailing presence. By the end of June this year €68,740 of the allocation had been put to use by Offaly businesses.

“The importance of the online marketplace for small, local businesses cannot be overestimated,” the local Fine Gael TD continued.

“ Research commissioned by Government, and carried out by Indecon, shows that the digital economy represents 6% of Ireland’s GDP and that Irish consumers are spending €850,000 per hour every day online. However, an estimated 70% of this goes abroad.

“With the Trading Online Voucher Scheme the Government is aiming to retain more the online spend in Ireland by helping businesses to launch or develop an online sales facility for customers both here and abroad. Since the Scheme’s introduction in 2014 €5.6 million has been allocated to achieve these aims.

“The figures for Offaly are encouraging and I would urge any interested businesses in Offaly to contact Offaly LEO or my office. The scheme is having a positive impact and is attracting small businesses from a wide range of sectors including retail, arts, design, food and professional services.”

