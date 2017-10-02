Pieta House Midlands opening today

Pieta House is delighted to announce that Pieta House Midlands, the charity’s 14th centre, will be opening and accepting clients from October 2 in Athlone.

The centre will bring vital and much-needed services to those in the Midlands who are at risk of suicide, engaging in self-harming, or who have been bereaved by suicide. As in all of its centres, Pieta House Midlands in Athlone will provide a completely free, professional service.

The opening of Pieta House Midlands could not have happened without the massive support received from Darkness into Light across the midlands, nationally and internationally and Pieta House and Darkness into Light are hugely indebted to the people who continue to support the event all across the midlands.

Since the charity was established in 2006, Pieta House has seen over 30,000 clients across Ireland free of charge, a service which is possible largely due to the great generosity of its many supporters, and the charity would like to take this opportunity to again thank everyone who has made the opening of another centre a reality.

The vision of Pieta House is a world where suicide, self-harm, and stigma, have been replaced by hope, self-care, and acceptance.

The contact details for Pieta House Midlands, which will be offering counselling Monday to Saturday, are as follows

Pieta House Midlands

Sean Costello Street,

Athlone,

Co.Westmeath

090 6424111

Pieta House 24/7 Helpline – 1800 247247