Chasing Abbey launch Hullabaloo!, Offaly's dedicated arts festival for children under 12

It’s that time of the year again…… HULLABALOO! is in the air! Offaly’s Children’s Arts Festival returns this November with four mega days full of commotion, thrills, and lots and lots of adventure.

Now, in its 11th year, Hullabaloo! is the Faithful County’s only dedicated arts festival for children under 12 and runs from Wednesday, November 1 – to Saturday, November 4 in Birr, Clara, Edenderry and selected Offaly Libraries (Tullamore, Birr, Clara and Edenderry).

The 2017 programme is jam packed with live performances for all the family, surprise events and fun filled workshops. It’s a fantastic opportunity for children (and the family!) to encounter a variety of art forms; embrace new experiences; and be entertained with events ranging from the whimsical to the eccentric, the hilarious to the imaginative, the incredible to the sublime.

Massive excitement was tangible at this year’s launch at Scoil Bhríde, Edenderry as the two 6th classes crowded around Tullamore band, Chasing Abbey.

"Giving kids access to arts and culture from an early age, getting them experimenting with lots of art forms - encouraging creativity - definitely helps them express themselves and make meaning out of the world around them. It can get them thinking laterally and imagining other possibilities for themselves," said Chasing Abbey’s Ro, Bee and TeddyC.

Each year Hullabaloo! brings you the most inspired in art making and live performances and this year is raising the bar to a whole new level in music, dance, theatre, film, puppetry, storytelling, crafts and circus.

The Fanzini Brothers are back with a brand new show ‘The Craic Heads’ with comedy, circus and absurdity; Vinny the handsome Vulture is in town with funny stories, hilarious pranks and amazing puppetry by Michael Phelan; Jabba Jabba Jembe invite you to bang, bash and beat drums to create wild rhythms in the family Drum Circle; ‘Ring Up An Artist’ and find out what artists really do by the Phone Box Project People; Create your own dance, immersed in swirling animations of the flowers and insects of the bog with artist, Caroline Conway. Don’t miss out on workshops on Filmmaking; Live Sculpting; Hip Hop Dance; Printmaking; Animation; Origami; Drama & Musical Theatre; Finger Puppets; and so much more.

Selected Libraries across the county are brimming with fun ideas and activities including a Harry Potter themed night; Storytime & Doodle with Mullingar’s children’s author, Dolores Keaveny; Art & Design workshops; movies; story-time; and scavenger hunt.

Visit www.hullabaloofestival.ie for further information and to book events. Booking is essential for events and the Box Office will be open from early October. You can also follow us on Facebook Hullabaloo Children’s Arts Festival.

Hullabaloo! Offaly’s Children’s Arts Festival is coordinated by Offaly County Council Arts Office and Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, with Offaly’s Library Service and Clara Family Resource Centre. Supported by Offaly County Council, The Arts Council of Ireland, Creative Ireland and Offaly Local Development Company.