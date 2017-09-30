Gardai appeal for witnesses following Offaly burglary

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Offaly yesterday afternoon.

The break in took place at Ballycue, Geashill between 3pm and 5.30pm on Friday, September 29. Jewellery was stolen during the burglary.

Anyone with information can contact Tullamore Garda Station at (057) 932 7600

