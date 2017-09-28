Jewellery stolen in two Offaly burglaries

Gardai are appealing for witnesses after two burglaries in the one area of Offaly yesterday.

The two burglaries took place between 11am and 5pm on the Kilbeggan Road in Clara near Kilcoursey. Jewellery was taken in both break ins.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area or who has any information on these break ins is asked to contact Clara Garda Station on (057) 933 1100

There were also two break ins last Saturday in Ferbane. To read more details on those crimes, click here