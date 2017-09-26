Get active at Tullamore Sports Festival this week

The Tullamore Sports Festival is already underway with a host of sporting activities for everybody in the community and organisers are encouraging the people of Tullamore to get active this week. You could try your hand at anything from badminton to Brazilian Jiu Jitsu during the week and most activities are free of charge. So whether you are taking testing your right hook at the Opening Boxing Class or dusting off your bike for the 15km cycle, there’s something for you.

The programme of events includes:

Tullamore Sports Festival

Tuesday 26th September

Open Boxing Class Featuring Gráinne Walsh: Spartacus Boxing Club, Cloncollig Industrial Estate. 7pm. Cost: Free

Open Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Class: SBG Tullamore, Kilcruttin Industrial Estate. Time: 6-7pm. Cost: Free

Wednesday 27th September

Open Aqua Aerobics Class: Aura Leisure Centre, Cloncollig. 8pm. Cost: Free.

Thursday 28th September

Open MMA Class: SBG Tullamore, Kilcruttin Industrial Estate. 6-7pm. Cost: Free.

Open Night of Badminton: Phoenix Badminton Club, Sacred Heart. 6-8pm. Cost: Free.

Friday 29th September

Open Ju Jitsu Class: Motonari Martial Arts, Cloncollig Industrial Estate. 7-8.30pm. Cost: Free.

Saturday 30th September

Walk-In Fitness Session: M.Y GYM Tullamore, William Street. Time: 10am-3pm. Cost: Free.

Open 15km Cycle: Tullamore Cycling and Touring Club, Starting from Tullamore Harriers Car Park. Time 10.30am. Cost: Free.

Charity MMA Seminar With Former UFC Fighter Paddy Holohan: Motonari Martial Arts, Cloncollig Industrial Estate. 1-3pm. Cost: €20. (All Proceeds go to Children's Cancer Charity Aoibheann's Pink Tie)Open Night of Badminton: Phoenix Badminton Club, Sacred Heart. 6-8pm. Cost: Free.

The Sports Festival is the brainchild of Offaly County Council and Tullamore & District Chamber of Commerce who decided to run The Sports Festival in tandem with the Pfizer’s eight-week Healthy Town programme, which aims to enhance the health and wellbeing of Tullamore and communities around Ireland.

The Sports Festival will complement the existing Healthy Town events with a range of sporting competitions and activities, for individuals, groups and families alike. A number of local clubs are also running their own individual events during the week of the festival, which will run from the 23rd-30th of September.

Cllr. Liam Quinn, Cathaoirleach, Offaly County Council said, “I would like to thank Pfizer for choosing Tullamore for the Healthy Town Programme. It is of benefit to all of Offaly and I would encourage individuals, clubs, groups to make the most of all the activities on offer over the next eight weeks and concludes with the assurance that the Council will do whatever they can to support this programme. The contribution of local businesses and community groups is vital to its success. This can include spreading the word about the project, making personal or organisational pledges as to what you or your group can do, registering your events, and attending the free Healthy Town events to make the most of Tullamore Healthy Town 2017.”

Cllr John Clendennen, Chair of the Offaly Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) said, “We welcome this project and fully support this fantastic initiative from Pfizer via our county Local Economic & Community Plan which includes objectives for ‘Community Health & Wellbeing’. This project provides everyone in the community with a chance to get involved, and will help make Tullamore a better place to live, work and invest!”

People in Tullamore are encouraged to keep up to date on what is happening as part of Healthy Town atwww.facebook.com/HealthyTownIreland and share updates on social media about their health and wellbeing plans, using the hashtag #MyHealthyTown. If you are not online, then please contact the Community Section in Offaly County Council, community@offalycoco.ie or call 057 9357401.

