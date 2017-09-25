Diplomas for talented Tullamore students

Four new Diploma Graduates from the Academy of Music in Tullamore received their credentials recently. Yuchia Lee Dignam from Edenderry was awarded her Associate Diploma in Piano Performance from the London College of Music. She is a student of Martina Burgoyne at the Academy of Music.

Aideen Scally of Moate, Co Westmeath was awarded her Associate Diploma in Classical Singing from the London Victoria College of Music. She is a student of Ciaran Brady.

Grainne Curtin of Galway was awarded her Associate Diploma in Classical Singing from the London Victoria College of Music. She is a student of Ciaran Brady.

Jayne Horan of Moate who awarded her Associate Diploma in Classical Singing from the London Victoria College of Music. She is a student of Ciaran Brady.

