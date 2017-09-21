Concerns raised about ongoing floods in Offaly community

At last week's Edenderry Municipal District meeting, Cllr. Martin O Reilly raised his concerns about an ongoing flooding issue on the Killaderry road outside Daingean.

Cllr. O Reilly stated to senior Roads Staff present at the monthly meeting in Edenderry Town Hall that every year, especially during November to February, flooding occurs periodically at Meadow Court estate and the Green Lane. This, he stated, causes "major issues to people living along here and it poses a serious risk to road users too."

Cllr. O Reilly at the meeting firstly welcomed the road works done along the Killaderry road, which began three years ago in three annual phases. Cllr O Reilly then expressed his concerns about the possibility of flooding occurring along this area of road again, either this or next year, even though he had raised both issues of road resurfacing and flooding along the road in conjunction with each other numerous occasions throughout the year.

Cllr. O Reilly stated that he hoped that the flooding issue would have been addressed before the resurfacing works occurred, as this would have been more logical and cost effective to tax payers.

"If flooding does develop here again, the roads staff in Offaly County Council or Irish Water may need to cut into the newly resurfaced road to address the problem and this will have been an unnecessary waste of money used on the resurfacing work," stressed O'Reilly.

The Sinn Féin Councillor concluded by stressing that this matter will be observed by locals and himself. The roads staff member present at the meeting also took note of the issue for possible inclusion in a flood mitigation scheme, if and when needed.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.