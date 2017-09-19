New solar farm for Offaly stalls as council seek more details

A planning application has been made to Offaly County Council for a new solar farm in Portarlington, which could potentially provide energy for some 1,000 households.

Elgin Energy Services Limited has applied to construct a solar photovoltaic farm at Shanderry and Kilmalogue, Portarlington.

The development will contain PV panels laid out in arrays across an area of three fields of approximately 12 hectares in total, with the arrays to be connected into four invertor units and then connected to an ESB terminal substation.

Electrical power is then transmitted to the national grid via the local 38kV substation in Portarlington 200m from the site boundary using a 10kV underground cable connection.

The Irish solar energy company claims that the export capacity of the solar farm will be 4.2MVA, which will supply enough energy for approximately 1,000 homes.

In a glint and glare study included in the company’s application, it is stated that a negligible impact upon the safety of road users is expected. The road is single track and vehicles travel at low speeds, with low traffic frequency

Offaly County Council has now requested further information from the developer and the planning application is currently on hold.