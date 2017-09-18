A&E overcrowding spikes once more at Tullamore Hospital

The latest trolley watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation have revealed that 21 people are awaiting a proper bed at the A&E department in Tullamore Hospital.

There are currently 14 on trolleys while a further 7 are in already full wards at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Across the border in Portlaoise Hospital, 8 patients are awaiting a bed, while there are 31 in a similar situation in Mullingar.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded in the country with 33 people awaiting a proper bed.

Nationally today, September 18, 324 patients are waiting for a proper bed.

