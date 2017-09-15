Offaly Credit Union members warned of email scam

Tullamore Credit Union have warned of an email scam targeting members today.

Writing on Facebook, they wrote: "We have been informed this morning by our IT suppliers that there is currently a phishing scam targeting credit union members."

The email scam consists of a message from a fake email address, creditunion@online.ie, with a file called ‘Payment Confirmation’ attached.

The members already targeted have been encouraged to open the attached file. Tullamore Credit Union has warned people by saying, "Do not under any circumstances open such an email.

You can report such activity to your local branch.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.