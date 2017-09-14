UPDATE: Four hospitalised following rush hour Offaly crash
Two children are among the injured
Emergency services deal with serious crash in Tullamore
Four people, including two children, have been taken to hospital following a serious traffic accident in Tullamore this afternoon.
Gardaí and ambulance personnel attended the scene of the three-car crash on Collins Lane, Tullamore just after 4pm, during a busy period for work and school traffic.
Eye witnesses reported a number ambulances on the scene.
Two females and two children were taken to the nearby Tullamore Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The road has now fully re-opened to traffic.
