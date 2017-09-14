UPDATE: Four hospitalised following rush hour Offaly crash

Four people, including two children, have been taken to hospital following a serious traffic accident in Tullamore this afternoon.

Gardaí and ambulance personnel attended the scene of the three-car crash on Collins Lane, Tullamore just after 4pm, during a busy period for work and school traffic.

Eye witnesses reported a number ambulances on the scene.

Two females and two children were taken to the nearby Tullamore Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The road has now fully re-opened to traffic.

