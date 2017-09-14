UPDATE: Four hospitalised following rush hour Offaly crash

Two children are among the injured

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Emergency services deal with serious crash in Tullamore

Emergency services deal with serious crash in Tullamore

Four people, including two children, have been taken to hospital following a serious traffic accident in Tullamore this afternoon.

Gardaí and ambulance personnel attended the scene of the three-car crash on Collins Lane, Tullamore just after 4pm, during a busy period for work and school traffic. 

Eye witnesses reported a number ambulances on the scene.

Two females and two children were taken to the nearby Tullamore Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The road has now fully re-opened to traffic. 

______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.