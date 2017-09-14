Emergency services deal with serious crash in Tullamore

Gardaí and ambulance personnel are on the scene of a a serious road accident in Tullamore this evening.

UPDATE: Four hospitalised following serious Offaly crash

Eye witnesses reported a number ambulances on the scene on the R420 at Collins Lane, Tullamore.

It is unclear at this time as to the extent of injuries but it's understood a number of vehicles have been involved in the collision.

Motorists are urged to exercise caution when driving in the area as traffic is slow.

More as we get it.

