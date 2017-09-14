Funeral arrangements announced for Fiona Pender's late mother

Funeral details for the late Josephine Pender have been released.

Mrs Pender, who died following an illness on Tuesday, September 13, will repose in O'Reilly's Funeral Home at Harbour Street, Tullamore this Thursday from 3pm until 6pm.

A private funeral will take place.

Fiona was seven months pregnant when she vanished from her flat on Church Street, Tullamore, Co Offaly on August 23, 1996.

Speaking just three weeks ago, Josephine said: "I can't say it's got any easier in the 21 years - it's been a lifetime and it's hard to believe."

At that time, Josephine said she had given up hope of Fiona being found alive, and said that despite wanting gardaí to find her, "the thought of someone having buried her in the ground is terrible," and that such a discovery would be extremely distressing. "It would break your heart," she added.

"Somebody does know something and I need to know as soon as I can where Fiona is, because I don't know with my heart if I'm going to last," she said on August 23.

She died on Wednesday afternoon.

Josephine suffered unspeakable tragedy in her life, less than a year before Fiona disappeared, and in 2000, her husband took his own life.

She will be remembered as an incredibly strong woman, and one who never gave up.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.