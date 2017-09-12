Carol Nolan says Fine Gael 'got their sums wrong' on Offaly roads funding

Responding to assertions from fellow Offaly TD, Fine Gael's Marcella Corcoran Kennedy, Sinn Féin TD for Offaly, Carol Nolan, has said that Fine Gael has its figures wrong on Offaly roads funding.

Yesterday, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy told the Offaly Express that she had received confirmation from Offaly County Council that it has secured "an allocation of €1,114,052 for the improvement and maintenance of the national road network in the county. This is a substantial increase of 80% or €494,291 on the 2016 allocation."

However, Carol Nolan has responded by saying: "The figures provided to me from Transport Infrastructure Ireland last month show that the level of funding to Offaly County Council for the upgrade and maintenance of national roads has dropped from a total of €3,959,417 in 2016 to €1,114.052."

"This represents less than one third of the previous year's allocation to the council - a whopping drop of over 70%," she added.

"Deputy Corcoran Kennedy's assertion that Offaly County Council received only €619,761 in national road's funding for 2016 simply does not stand up to scrutiny and, according to the figures provided to me by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, would have been the lowest allocation of any county in Ireland by some measure," Nolan blasted.

"The simple fact of the matter is that residents across this county have little interest in this spat - they wish to see our infrastructure upgraded and critical projects progressed."

"To add insult to injury Minister Ross failed to keep his scheduled meeting with local representatives in order to discuss this issue of significant importance," Nolan said.

She was referring to a meeting scheduled for last week in which Edenderry councillors were to be afforded the opportunity to otline road infrastructure and traffic issues to Minister Ross. That meeting was postponed hours before it was due to take place.

"Frankly, it would fit our local TD better to spend her time lobbying cabinet colleagues to provide the services our county needs rather than embarrassing herself and her party with inaccuracies in the local media," Carol Nolan commented.

"I am calling on Deputy Corcoran Kennedy to explain to the people of Offaly the reason why Minister Ross was unable to meet with local representatives as promised, when this meeting will be rescheduled and when the necessary funding will be provided to advance critical road projects in the area," she concluded.

