Offaly evictions highlighted at meeting with Minister

Sinn Féin TD for Offaly and North Tipperary, Carol Nolan, has called on the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government, Eoghan Murphy, to immediately intervene to halt the evictions of nine families in the county after a meeting this afternoon in Dublin.

SEE ALSO: Concern as nine families face eviction from Offaly housing unit

“I was grateful to have the opportunity to meet with the Minister to highlight the fact that nine families are currently facing eviction in the county," Carol told us.

“I briefed the Minister on the relevant facts and provided him with a copy of the latest correspondence to the residents from Tullamore Housing Association."

SEE ALSO: Tullamore Housing Association says people 'will not be thrown out on the street'

Nolan welcomed the fact that the Minister has indicated that contact will be made with the relevant families to update them on developments.

“I highlighted my concerns in relation to the relevant legislation and the manner in which it was being applied, which does not take account of the fact that these families are not in a position to secure permanent accommodation at this time," she added.

“I also asked if the Irish Council for Social Housing has acted on the request to intervene to halt the eviction notices."

“The Minister must now take immediate action to ensure that these families are allowed to remain in their homes and these evictions are halted," Nolan insisted.

“Provision must also be made to ensure that those in transitional accommodation across the state remain in their homes until alternative suitable accommodation is sourced."

“I welcome the fact that the Minister indicated at the meeting that he is in the process of securing funding for housing in Co Offaly and I ask that this is signed off and provided without delay," the Sinn Fein deputy concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.