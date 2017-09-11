Theft of tools on the increase in Offaly

Gardaí in Offaly have warned on a noticeable increase in the theft of tools.

They have warned that most of the thefts occur overnight and sees thieves targeting parked up vans and work vehicles in both Laois and Offaly.

Crime Prevention Officer for Laois-Offaly, Graham Kavanagh have encouraged people to "secure vans, be vigilant and mark tools."

"We have had at least 15 incidents in Laois-Offaly in the past two weeks. These thefts varied from €1,000 worth to €10,000 worth and they are absolutely heartbreaking for a lad or lady trying to work," Kavanagh continued.

"I would encourage all trades that carry tools about on a daily basis to look at their security arrangements on their vehicle and at their home to try mitigate against thieves stealing their tools and seriously impacting on their livelihoods," he added.

He also urged potential buyers of tools to be vigilant for possible suspect sellers. "If the offer looks too good to be true then it probably involves stolen items," he concluded.

