House gutted in overnight Offaly fire

Gardaí are now investigating a house fire in Portarlington overnight which left the premises "gutted."

Emergency services responded to a fire at a house in the Woodlands Park area of Portarlington on the Laois/Offaly border on Saturday evening, September 9.

Gardaí and Fire Services believe that a fire was set inside the unoccupied house at around 7pm on Saturday evening. The house was extensively damaged during the blaze but no injuries were reported.

Gardaí have told us they are following a definite line of enquiry.

The scene has now been preserved as that investigation continues.