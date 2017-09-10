House gutted in overnight Offaly fire
Gardaí are now investigating a house fire in Portarlington overnight which left the premises "gutted."
Emergency services responded to a fire at a house in the Woodlands Park area of Portarlington on the Laois/Offaly border on Saturday evening, September 9.
Gardaí and Fire Services believe that a fire was set inside the unoccupied house at around
Gardaí have told us they are following a definite line of enquiry.
The scene has now been preserved as that investigation continues.
