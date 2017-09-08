Number of Offaly unemployed falls by over 1,300 in a year

There are 1,323 fewer people on the Live Register in Offaly now compared to this time last year, according to Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy.

This comes as the number of people signing on the Live Register last month fell to the lowest level since September 2008. Deputy Corcoran Kennedy said: “The number of people on the Live Register has fallen by 1,323 (19%) since this time last year."

“Since the Action Plan for Jobs was launched in February 2012, the number signing on in Offaly has decreased by 40% or 3,693 people," she explained.

“Statistics can seem meaningless but this has a real impact on communities all around the country. Only a strong economy supporting people at work can provide the services needed to improve people’s lives. This is also great news for communities across the county , as every job created has a positive knock on effect for local businesses and services," Marcella added.

“We in Fine Gael will aim for full employment; that is a job for everyone who wants one. Fine Gael is committed to creating a Republic of Opportunity , helping everyone to reach their full potential, by ensuring that everyone gets a fair chance. We are committed to rewarding work and encouraging enterprise and ensuring that all parts of Ireland share prosperity and economic growth.”

In addition, the CSO said the number of persons signing on the Live Register in August is down 51,762 or 16.4% on the same time last year.

In August the unemployment rate fell to 6.3%. Employment has grown strongly since the jobless rate peaked at 15.2% in 2012.

The Live Register includes part-time workers, as well as seasonal and casual workers who are entitled to jobseeker's benefit or jobseeker's allowance.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.