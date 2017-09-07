Alcohol will contribute to 18 Offaly deaths this year

According to Alcohol Action Ireland, it is estimated that 18 Offaly deaths this year will be alcohol related. at least 950 Offaly children will commence drinking careers, and tomorrow, many won’t turn up to work in Offaly businesses because of their night before!

In response to a DIGI report suggesting tourism and pub culture contributes around €28 million to the Offaly economy, Alcohol Action Ireland say other studies indicate that the socioeconomic cost of Ireland’s crisis with excessive alcohol consumption is €2.35 billion annually, including a cost of €38 million annually to the citizens of Offaly.

SEE ALSO: Tourism worth €26 million to Offaly economy

Alcohol Action continued to say that at least 950 Offaly children will commence drinking careers this year, and tomorrow, and every day, many Offaly people won’t turn up to work in Offaly businesses because of their night before, contributing to the cost of alcohol on the local economy.

The group say that the Emergency Department at Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore will continue to manage difficult situations, as urgent patients compete for resources and medical staff battle with the fallout of excessive drinking.

"In Ireland today, we face a growing chronic disease crisis as cancer, heart disease, liver disease, and diabetes now account for the most of our ill-health and premature deaths. This crisis places a very heavy burden on our scarce health services and limited public resources," they said.

SEE ALSO: 28 patients awaiting a proper bed at Tullamore Hospital

Fáilte Ireland Tourism Facts 2016, released in June this year, do not support the assertion that "the drinks industry is inextricably wound up in Ireland’s tourism product," a spokesperson for Alcohol Action Ireland said. "The facts do not attribute alcohol any importance, or rating, among holiday-makers observations."

"Importance and rating of destination issues amongst overseas holidaymakers are, as you might expect: friendly, hospitable people; safe and secure destination; beautiful scenery; interesting history and culture; easy, relaxed pace of life; good range of natural attractions; natural unspoiled environment; attractive cities and towns and suitable for touring," they continued.

Only 8% of tourists surveyed for Fáilte Ireland’s 2016 Overseas Holidaymakers Attitudes Survey Main Market (2017), noted alcohol costs as a disadvantage to a possible return visit. While only 20% mentioned "Drinks/pubs/pub culture" as an advantage.

"Ireland continues to have a significant crisis with alcohol. It has been recognised that action must be taken to ‘de-normalise’ our relationship with alcohol and reduce alcohol related harms by lowering our consumption," the spokesperson maintained.

"Regrettably, 2016 Revenue data demonstrates that our level of alcohol consumption continues to rise. The central drivers of such high-risk consumption are price and availability and, in this context, given the scale of known alcohol related harms, it would be deeply unwise now for our government to consider any lowering of current excise regime," they concluded.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.