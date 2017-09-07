Fianna Fáil leader to visit Edenderry

Fianna Fáil leader and former government minister, Micheál Martin, is set to attend a 'breakfast morning' event in Edenderry in October.

On Thursday, October 5, Micheál will be joined by party colleague and Offaly TD Barry Cowen for the discussion event at Larkin's Lounge in the town.

The event, which has been organised by the Edenderry Fianna Fáil Cumman and the North Offaly Comhairle Céantar, will start at 8am and those wishing to attend can purchase tickets for €20.

Tickets can be purchased from the following: John Furey 0872645059, Pat Daly 0868314389, Nevin Farrell 0876262345 or Jody Gunning 0892158679.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.