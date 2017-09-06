Unusual plastic levels discovered in Offaly drinking water

The Irish Independent have reported that a study has found plastic particles in drinking water in Offaly.

The samples were provided by the Independent, working with a group called orb media, and tested in the lab.

Samples from taps in homes and businesses across Dublin, Offaly and Cork all tested positive for microscopic plastics.

The levels of plastic found in the water here was well above the norms recorded in a major worldwide survey.

The samples were drawn on August 20 and August 21 from a number of properties, including houses in Tullamore, Stillorgan and Cork.

Following analysis in the US, the report showed that the highest level of plastics was found in west Cork, with 94 fibres. It was followed by 19 in Stillorgan; 17 in the house in Carrigaline and 10 in Tullamore.

The testing revealed that the average number of fibres in each sample was 42.5 per litre of water. This compares with a global average of 4.34 per litre of 159 samples tested as part of the global survey.

