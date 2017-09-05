Planning application lodged for 12 wind turbines in Offaly

A planning application has been lodged with Offaly County Council for the construction of 12 wind turbines in the Kilcappagh area of the county, close to Cloneygowan.

Moanvane Wind Farm Ltd. lodged the application with the council in recent weeks.

They plan to erect 12 turbines with a tip height of up to 169 metres.

The planned works include the construction of a temporary site compound, underground electric cabling, new site tracks.

It will involve tree felling, the laying of temporary surfacing, and the permanent setback of a roadside boundary wall.

Permission is being sought for a period of ten years and an operational life of 30 years from the date of commissioning of the entire wind farm.

An environmental impact assessment report/environmental impact statement and a natura impact statement have been prepared and submitted.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.