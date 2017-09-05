UPDATE: Young pedestrian sustains leg injuries in Offaly crash

A man in his 20s sustained leg injuries in Offaly last night after he was hit by a van in Cappincur, on the outskirts of Tullamore.

It's believed the man was tending flowers on the roadside when a van veered off the road and struck him. He is thought to have sustained a broken leg.

Gardaí and paramedics attended the scene and the man was taken to Tullamore Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The driver of the van was uninjured in the accident.

