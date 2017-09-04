BREAKING: Man hit by car in late night Offaly crash

Gardaí are investigating after a man was hit by a car in a late night crash on Offaly roads this evening, September 4.

The man was struck by a car in Cappincur, on the outskirts of Tullamore on the road to Daingean at around 9.30pm this evening.

Gardaí and ambulance personnel attended the scene and the man has been taken to Tullamore Hospital by ambulance.

Reports suggest the man was tending flowers at his house when a car veered off the road and hit him. His injuries are said to be serious.

